Duran Duran share Giorgio Moroder-produced track “TONIGHT UNITED”

"This is music for a world that’s coming back together"

By Damian Jones
Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran
Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran performs on stage during Global Citizen Live at Sky Garden on September 25, 2021 in London. Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Duran Duran have shared a new single “TONIGHT UNITED”, which was produced by Giorgio Moroder.

The song marks the fourth to be lifted from their upcoming album, Future Past, which is out on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG.

They previously released “MORE JOY”, “ANNIVERSARY” and “INVISIBLE” featuring Blur‘s Graham Coxon. You can listen to their new single below.

Of the track singer Simon Le Bon said: “Giorgio Moroder, Duran Duran… this is music for a world that’s coming back together.”

Meanwhile, the band recently said Coxon “fitted into the band like a glove” on their new record.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about working with the Blur guitarist, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes said it felt “like he’d been there forever.”

“We’re super excited about releasing the album. It’s been a while in the making, but it was fabulous working with Graham Coxon,” he said. “I think he is one of the most creative British guitarists of his generation – and he fit like a glove.

“When we all got into the studio together his energy and his inventiveness really worked with Duran Duran, and his personality. He sort of fits in, he’s like us.”

He added: “It’s a tough room… We’ve all known each other forever, but he wasn’t bothered at all. He just came in, plugged his guitar in, and he sounded so great that it was like he’d been there forever.”

Originally published on NME
