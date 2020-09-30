Drive-By Truckers announce second album of 2020, The New OK

Following January’s release of The Unraveling, Drive-By Truckers have announced their second album of 2020.

The New OK will released by ATO Records on December 18. Listen to the title track below:

Originally conceived as a quarantine EP collecting material recorded in Memphis during sessions for The Unraveling, the project quickly grew to include provocative new songs written and recorded over what Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood calls “this endless summer of protests, riots, political shenanigans and pandemic horrors.” The result, says Hood, is “a full album that hopefully balances out the darkness of our current situation with a hope for better days and nights ahead.”

“To call these past few months trying would be a dramatic understatement,” Hood continues. “Our lives are intertwined with our work in ways that give us our best songs and performances. It is a life that has often rewarded us beyond our wildest dreams. Speaking for myself, I don’t have hobbies, I have this thing I do. To be sidelined with a brand new album and have to sit idly while so much that I love and hold dear falls apart before my very eyes has been intense, heartbreaking, anger provoking and very depressing. It has gone to the very heart of our livelihoods and threatened near everything that we have spent our lives trying to build. Here’s to the hope that we can make 2021 a better year than this one has been. In the meantime, here’s to The New OK!”

Check out the tracklisting below:

The New OK

Tough To Let Go

The Unraveling

The Perilous Night

Sarah’s Flame

Sea Island Lonely

The Distance

Watching The Orange Clouds

The KKK Took My Baby Away