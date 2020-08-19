Subscribe
Doves release new song… as sheet music

Create your own version of "Forest House" and Jimi Goodwin will sing the best one!

Sam Richards
photo by Jon Shard

Doves are gearing up to release their comeback album The Universal Want on September 11.

Today they’ve unveiled a new track from it called “Forest House” – but rather than the release the finished audio, Doves have published the sheet music and lyrics so you can play it yourself.

You can access the full notation – translated into scores for piano, bass, rhythm and lead guitars – here.

Anyone creating their own version of “Forest House” is encouraged to share it on social media using the hashtag #dovesleak. Jimi Goodwin will add his vocals to the band’s favourite interpretation, and they’ll also send the winner a signed box set. Entries accepted through Sept 10.

You can read a full review of The Universal Want, plus a Q&A with Jimi Goodwin, in the new issue of Uncut – out now with The Rolling Stones on the cover!

View this post on Instagram

We’re teasing a new track 'Forest House' the closing track on 'The Universal Want' – but to hear it first, you’re gonna have to play it first! To help you, we've had the music translated into scores for piano, bass, rhythm and lead guitars. You can either stick religiously to these scores or use them as a template to create anything you like, using whatever instruments are at hand. If you're a little unsure of any of the chords, a quick search of YouTube will usually bring up a bloke with a beard and jumper showing you where to put your fingers. Show us your interpretations using #dovesleak We'll add Jimi's vocal to our favourite interpretation. We'll also send the winner a signed box set. Entries accepted through Sept 10th.  Have fun with it https://Doves.lnk.to/ForestHouseSheetIN (the link is also in our latest story). #doves #dovesband #theuniversalwant #dovesleak

A post shared by Doves (@dovesofficial) on

The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
