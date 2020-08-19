Doves release new song… as sheet music

Doves are gearing up to release their comeback album The Universal Want on September 11.

Today they’ve unveiled a new track from it called “Forest House” – but rather than the release the finished audio, Doves have published the sheet music and lyrics so you can play it yourself.

You can access the full notation – translated into scores for piano, bass, rhythm and lead guitars – here.

Anyone creating their own version of “Forest House” is encouraged to share it on social media using the hashtag #dovesleak. Jimi Goodwin will add his vocals to the band’s favourite interpretation, and they’ll also send the winner a signed box set. Entries accepted through Sept 10.

You can read a full review of The Universal Want, plus a Q&A with Jimi Goodwin, in the new issue of Uncut – out now with The Rolling Stones on the cover!