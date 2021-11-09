Subscribe
News

Dave Gahan announces intimate London performance of new album Imposter with Soulsavers

The show will take place in London next month

By Damian Jones
Dave Gahan & Soulsavers
Dave Gahan & Soulsavers. Credit: Spencer Ostrander

Trending Now

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers have announced an intimate live performance of their new covers album Imposter in London next month.

The Depeche Mode frontman and longtime collaborator Rich Machin will make an appearance for an intimate show at the Coliseum venue on December 5. Tickets, which you can purchase here, go on sale at 9am this Friday (November 12), the same day the record is released.

“To get to play this special album on a stage in front of people, with the same group of musicians who recorded the album, that’s really important to me,” Gahan said. “I’m incredibly excited to present it live.”

Advertisement

It comes after the pair recently shared the song, “The Dark End Of The Street” from the forthcoming album, which was originally written by Chips Moman and Dan Penn in 1966, and has been covered by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Elvis Costello and Frank Black over the years.

They also recently shared their rendition of Cat Power’s “Metal Heart”.

Imposter was recorded and produced by Gahan and Machin in November 2019 at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California. Dave Gahan & Soulsavers will release Imposter on November 12 via Columbia.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More