15 months before they were invited to join Fleetwood Mac on New Year’s Eve 1974, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks released the duo album Buckingham Nicks.

Although it was a commercial flop, the song “Frozen Love” persuaded Mick Fleetwood to get in touch, and the rest is history. Yet despite Buckingham Nicks’ burgeoning reputation as a cult classic, the album has never been officially reissued, until now.

“[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning,” recalls Stevie Nicks, in the new liner notes.

Adds Buckingham: “It stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work.”

Newly remastered from the original analogue tapes, Buckingham Nicks will be released on vinyl, CD and hi-res digital by Rhino on September 19. A special high-fidelity LP version (limited to 2,000 copies) is available to pre-order here, including two replica 7-inch singles featuring the original single mixes of “Crying In The Night” b/w “Stephanie” and “Don’t Let Me Down Again” b/w “Races Are Run”.