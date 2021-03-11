Subscribe
News

Crystal Palace Bowl to reopen with shows by Supergrass and Max Richter

South Facing Festival comprises 12 outdoor concerts in August

By Sam Richards
Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Trending Now

BlogsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Jason Pierce

The Spiritualized captain will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Green Gartside on the making of Scritti Politti’s Cupid & Psyche 85

"Half of it was exquisite agony, the rest of it was an unbelievable thrill"
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye: “We decided we were going to start a new scene”

The new issue of Uncut revisits the birth of post-hardcore in Washington DC
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Pete Townshend looks back at The Who in 1967: “I don’t think I was angry”

Smashing guitars, hanging out with Small Faces and keeping Keith Moon onside
Read more

Famous outdoor London venue the Crystal Palace Bowl is to be reactivated this summer with a series of 12 concerts in August.

The first headliners for South Facing Festival include Supergrass, Max Richter, The Streets, Dizzee Rascal & The Outlook Orchestra and English National Opera (performing Tosca), with more to be announced soon. The festival will also include a series of free midweek events for the whole community.

Over the years, Crystal Palace Bowl has hosted memorable outdoor shows by the likes of Bob Marley, Pink Floyd, Rod Stewart, The Cure, Pixies, Ian Dury and Curtis Mayfield. However, the oxidised steel structure overlooking a lake in Crystal Palace park had lain dormant for most of this century before being revived by a crowdfunding campaign.

Advertisement

See the full dates for the first wave of South Facing Festival shows below and sign up to the ticket presale here. Early bird tickets start at £35 plus booking fee.

SATURDAY 14 AUGUST
Dizzee Rascal & The Outlook Orchestra

FRIDAY 20 AUGUST
Supergrass

SATURDAY 21 AUGUST
The Streets

SATURDAY 28 AUGUST
Max Richter

FRIDAY 27 & SUNDAY 29 AUGUST
English National Opera (performing Tosca)

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More