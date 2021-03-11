Crystal Palace Bowl to reopen with shows by Supergrass and Max Richter

Famous outdoor London venue the Crystal Palace Bowl is to be reactivated this summer with a series of 12 concerts in August.

The first headliners for South Facing Festival include Supergrass, Max Richter, The Streets, Dizzee Rascal & The Outlook Orchestra and English National Opera (performing Tosca), with more to be announced soon. The festival will also include a series of free midweek events for the whole community.

Over the years, Crystal Palace Bowl has hosted memorable outdoor shows by the likes of Bob Marley, Pink Floyd, Rod Stewart, The Cure, Pixies, Ian Dury and Curtis Mayfield. However, the oxidised steel structure overlooking a lake in Crystal Palace park had lain dormant for most of this century before being revived by a crowdfunding campaign.

Advertisement

See the full dates for the first wave of South Facing Festival shows below and sign up to the ticket presale here. Early bird tickets start at £35 plus booking fee.

SATURDAY 14 AUGUST

Dizzee Rascal & The Outlook Orchestra

FRIDAY 20 AUGUST

Supergrass

SATURDAY 21 AUGUST

The Streets

SATURDAY 28 AUGUST

Max Richter

FRIDAY 27 & SUNDAY 29 AUGUST

English National Opera (performing Tosca)