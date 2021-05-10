Chrissie Hynde announces Bob Dylan covers album

Chrissie Hynde has unveiled an album of Bob Dylan covers entitled Standing In The Doorway, due out on May 21 via BMG.

Standing In The Doorway was recorded during lockdown with Pretenders bandmate James Walbourne, with the pair communicating by text. It was mixed by Tchad Blake.

“A few weeks into lockdown last year, James sent me the new Dylan track ‘Murder Most Foul’,” says Hynde. “Listening to that song completely changed everything for me. I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in.

Advertisement

“I remember where I was sitting the day that Kennedy was shot – every reference in the song. Whatever Bob does, he still manages somewhere in there to make you laugh because as much as anything, he’s a comedian. He’s always funny and always has something to say. That’s when I called James and said, ‘let’s do some Dylan covers’ and that’s what started this whole thing.”

Check out the tracklisting below to see which Dylan songs she’s chosen to cover, and pre-order Standing In The Doorway here.

In The Summertime

You’re A Big Girl Now

Standing in the Doorway

Sweetheart Like You

Blind Willie McTell

Love Minus Zero / No Limit

Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight

Tomorrow Is A Long Time

Every Grain Of Sand

A film about the making of the album, directed by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, will air on Sky Arts on May 24, Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. Entitled Tomorrow Is A Long Time, it will also feature specially filmed exclusive performances of songs from the album.

Of course, Hynde’s effort is not the only Bob Dylan covers album around at the moment. Uncut’s Dylan Revisited CD – featuring covers of his songs by The Flaming Lips, Low, Richard Thompson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Cowboy Junkies, Weyes Blood, Jason Lytle, Fatoumata Diawara, The Weather Station and more – is free with the latest issue of the magazine, in shops now while stocks last…