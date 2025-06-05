Cate Le Bon returns with a new studio album, Michelangelo Dying, which is released by Mexican Summer on September 26.
You can hear “Heaven is no feeling” below.
The tracklisting for Michelangelo Dying is:
Jerome
Love Unrehearsed
Mothers of Riches
Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?
Pieces of My Heart
About Time
Heaven Is No Feeling
Body As A River
Ride (feat. John Cale)
I Know What’s Nice
Cate Le Bon will also tour the album….
Thursday, October 9 – Cardiff, UK @ Llais, Wales Millennium Centre
Friday, October 10 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
Saturday, October 11 – Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms
Monday, October 13 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
Tuesday, October 14 – York, UK @ The Crescent
Wednesday, October 15 – Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse
Friday, October 17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Thursday, November 6 – Madrid, ES @ Mon
Friday, November 7 – Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62
Sunday, November 9 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Monday, November 10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Wednesday, November 12 -Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
Thursday, November 13 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Friday, November 14 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
Sunday, November 16 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Tuesday, November 18 – London, UK @ Barbican
Monday, January 12 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
Tuesday, January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thursday, January 15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Friday, January 16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Saturday, January 17 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
Monday, January 19 – Montréal, QC @ Le National
Tuesday, January 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
Thursday, January 22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Friday, January 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
Saturday, January 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Tuesday, January 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Wednesday, January 28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Friday, January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Saturday, January 31 – Los Angeles, CA @The Belasco
