Buy Michelangelo Dying here

Cate Le Bon returns with a new studio album, Michelangelo Dying, which is released by Mexican Summer on September 26.

You can hear “Heaven is no feeling” below.

Advertisement

THE JULY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING NICK DRAKE, A 15-TRACK NEW MUSIC CD, THE WHO, BLACK SABBATH, BRIAN ENO, MATT BERNINGER, PULP, BOB WEIR AND MORE

The tracklisting for Michelangelo Dying is:

Jerome
Love Unrehearsed
Mothers of Riches
Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?
Pieces of My Heart
About Time
Heaven Is No Feeling
Body As A River
Ride (feat. John Cale)
I Know What’s Nice 

Advertisement

Cate Le Bon will also tour the album….

Thursday, October 9 – Cardiff, UK @ Llais, Wales Millennium Centre
Friday, October 10 – Manchester, UK @ New Century 
Saturday, October 11 – Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms 
Monday, October 13 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s 
Tuesday, October 14 – York, UK @ The Crescent 
Wednesday, October 15 – Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse 
Friday, October 17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk 
Thursday, November 6 – Madrid, ES @ Mon
Friday, November 7 – Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62 
Sunday, November 9 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique 
Monday, November 10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg 
Wednesday, November 12 -Berlin, DE @ Säälchen 
Thursday, November 13 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher 
Friday, November 14 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9 
Sunday, November 16 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage 
Tuesday, November 18 – London, UK @ Barbican 
Monday, January 12 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
Tuesday, January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer 
Thursday, January 15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Friday, January 16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Saturday, January 17 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
Monday, January 19 – Montréal, QC @ Le National 
Tuesday, January 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall 
Thursday, January 22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall 
Friday, January 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium 
Saturday, January 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line 
Tuesday, January 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Wednesday, January 28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Friday, January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore 
Saturday, January 31 – Los Angeles, CA @The Belasco

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.