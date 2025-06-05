Cate Le Bon returns with a new studio album, Michelangelo Dying, which is released by Mexican Summer on September 26.

You can hear “Heaven is no feeling” below.

The tracklisting for Michelangelo Dying is:

Jerome

Love Unrehearsed

Mothers of Riches

Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?

Pieces of My Heart

About Time

Heaven Is No Feeling

Body As A River

Ride (feat. John Cale)

I Know What’s Nice

Cate Le Bon will also tour the album….

Thursday, October 9 – Cardiff, UK @ Llais, Wales Millennium Centre

Friday, October 10 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

Saturday, October 11 – Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms

Monday, October 13 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

Tuesday, October 14 – York, UK @ The Crescent

Wednesday, October 15 – Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse

Friday, October 17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Thursday, November 6 – Madrid, ES @ Mon

Friday, November 7 – Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62

Sunday, November 9 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Monday, November 10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Wednesday, November 12 -Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

Thursday, November 13 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Friday, November 14 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

Sunday, November 16 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Tuesday, November 18 – London, UK @ Barbican

Monday, January 12 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Tuesday, January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thursday, January 15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Friday, January 16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Saturday, January 17 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

Monday, January 19 – Montréal, QC @ Le National

Tuesday, January 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

Thursday, January 22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Friday, January 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

Saturday, January 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Tuesday, January 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Wednesday, January 28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Friday, January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Saturday, January 31 – Los Angeles, CA @The Belasco

