Subscribe
News

Carlos Santana collapses from heat exhaustion during performance in Michigan

The rock icon could be seen waving to fans as medical personnel carried him offstage

By Ellie Robinson
Carlos Santana. Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images
Carlos Santana. Image: Scott Legato / Getty Images

Trending Now

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during his concert in Michigan on Tuesday night (July 5).

In a statement provided by Santana’s management, it was confirmed that the iconic rocker had collapsed as a result of heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was transported from the venue – the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston – to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston, where it’s said he is “doing well”.

According to people that attended the Michigan show, Santana was immediately attended to by medical personnel, who treated him onstage. According to Fox2 Detroit reporter Roop Raj, fans at the show were “asked to pray for [Santana] because of a ‘serious medical’ issue”.

Advertisement

Variety reports that Santana passed out during his set, but appeared to regain consciousness quickly. In a video posted from the crowd, he can be seen waving to fans as he’s carried backstage.

As a result of the incident, the next show on Santana’s current North American tour – which was slated to go down Wednesday (July 6) at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – has been postponed. A new date is yet to be confirmed, however Live Nation are expected to make an announcement imminently.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More