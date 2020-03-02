Brian Wilson announces Good Vibrations greatest hits tour

Brian Wilson’s Good Vibrations greatest hits tour reaches the UK in the spring, with 12 newly-announced dates in May and June.
Wilson will be joined by fellow erstwhile Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin to perform songs from throughout his career, both with The Beach Boys and as a solo artist. Check out the dates below:
Sunday May 31st – The Dome, Brighton
Monday June 1st – Royal Albert Hall, London
Thursday June 4th – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Saturday June 6th – The Sage, Gateshead
Monday June 8th – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday June 9th – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Wednesday June 10th – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Friday June 12th – Bournemouth International Centre
Saturday June 13th – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Sunday June 14th – Leeds Town Hall, Leeds
Tuesday June 16th – Blackpool Opera, Blackpool
Wednesday June 17th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 6) from Brian Wilson’s official site.