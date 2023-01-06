Brian Eno & Roger Eno’s Live At The Acropolis concert film to hit UK cinemas

A rare live concert featuring brothers Brian Eno and Roger Eno is to premiere in cinemas across the UK on March 2, 2023.

Live At The Acropolis was filmed at Athens’ Odeon of Herodes Atticus amphitheatre in August 2021, as part of the annual Epidaurus Festival.

The concert included a backdrop of Brian Eno’s images projected onto the walls of the amphitheatre, as Brian and Roger performed music from their 2020 album Mixing Colours. They were joined by Roger’s daughter and Brian’s niece, Cecily Eno, on vocals, ukulele and mandolin, Leo Abrahams on guitars and Peter Chilvers on keyboards.

Advertisement

As well as playing fan favourites, the concert also featured the pair premiering brand new music from their respective 2022 album releases – Brian Eno’s ForeverAndEverNoMore and Roger Eno’s The Turning Year.

The concert will premiere on March 2, with information about screenings and tickets available here.

“I don’t perform live very often, but I couldn’t miss the chance to perform in what may be the world’s oldest theatre, located at the birthplace of Western Civilisation,” Brian Eno said. “I’m grateful to Roger, Cecily, Leo and Peter who made this rare appearance memorable for me, and to the great film-maker Tilo Krause who managed to make a beautiful documentation of the whole event.”

Roger added: “The performers had quite a different view to the members of the audience – they saw Brian’s stunning visuals on the ancient walls of Odeon of Herodes Atticus, whilst we saw, above our heads, the illuminated Parthenon as though floating in the blackness of night.

“It was an exceptional honour to perform in such a place. This film, I think, captures the moment accurately and sensitively. But it is more than a mere momento or a document – it is a work of beauty in itself that can now be shared worldwide.”

Advertisement

In other news, last year a new documentary about Eno’s life and career was announced by director Gary Hustwit.

The filmmaker’s official website featured a page for a documentary called Eno, which is described as “the definitive career-spanning, multi-platform documentary about visionary musician and artist Brian Eno”. A release date is yet to be announced, but the website states the film is “coming in 2023”.