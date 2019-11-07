Bowie, Prince, Stones and more for new Wembley exhibition

Featuring live shots of the many acts who've played Wembley Arena over the years

Heroes is the name of a new photographic exhibition opening at Getty Images Gallery in Wembley Park on November 28.

It features live photos of many of the acts who’ve played the adjacent Wembley Arena over the years, including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Queen, T. Rex, The Beatles, Kendrick Lamar and the band who hold the record for the most rock performances at the venue, Status Quo.

David Bowie is pictured above on his Station To Station World Tour in May 1976, when the venue was still called Wembley Empire Pool.

The Rolling Stones are captured at Ready Steady Go’s live television broadcast of the Rave Mad Mod Ball at Wembley Empire Pool in London on 8th April 1964, while the Prince photo is from August 1986 – one of 35 shows he played at the venue throughout his career.