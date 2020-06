Bobbie Gentry’s 1968 Americana classic The Delta Sweete will be released as a two-disc deluxe edition by UMC on July 31.

It includes a new stereo mix of the album and a variety of bonus tracks including the previously unreleased demo “The Way I Do”, which you can hear below:

To see the full tracklistings and pre-order both the vinyl and CD editions of The Delta Sweete, go here.