Bob Dylan’s Shadow Kingdom recordings coming to vinyl, CD and digital

The music from Bob Dylan‘s Shadow Kingdom film is being released on CD, double-vinyl and digital formats.

The 13 tracks, all re-recorded versions of classic Dylan tracks such as “Tombstone Blues” and “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”, will be joined by the film’s closing instrumental “Sierra’s Theme” on the Columbia/Legacy releases, which are out on June 2.

On June 6, the film, subtitled The Early Songs Of Bob Dylan, will become available for rent or download on digital platforms.

Directed by Alma Har’el, Shadow Kingdom was released as a livestream in July 2021, and surprised viewers by being a pre-recorded, black and white art film rather than a conventional concert documentary.

Alongside Dylan on vocals, guitar and harmonica, the Shadow Kingdom band included Alex Burke, Buck Meek and Joshua Crumbly on guitars, Shahzad Ismaily on accordion and Janie Cowan on double bass.

You can pre-order the album and film here.