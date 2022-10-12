Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 11: Paris, Night 1

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Last night [October 11], Dylan and his band performed the first of three shows at Paris’ Grand Red, France.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 6

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 7

Yayla Arena, Krefeld, Germany on October 9

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Paris was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano with harp)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano)

You can read a long review of the show here, in which Dylan fan Johnny Borgan writes, “The sound is perfect & crispy clear after some adjustments through ‘Watching The River Flow’, we can hear Dylan whisper ‘I Contain Multitudes’ in our ears, and his barking as sharp gunshots in ‘False Prophet’, the new arrangement fits like a glove!

Meanwhile, on Expecting Rain, GuillemTM wrote, “Bob seemed in great mood. It took him a couole of songs to get into it but My Own Version Of You was terrific. So it was Black Rider, I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight and Gotta Serve Somebody. All Rough And Rowdy Ways songs sounded great, and different from the album.” Also on Expecting Rain, Bobsmurf described the show as “an incredible overwhelming experience… Highlights for me, Gotta Serve Somebody, I’ll be your baby tonight, that harp solo really got me, I contain multitudes ending with one of many incredible centre stage ‘bows’.”

Dylan’s next show is on Wednesday, October 12 at the Grand Rex, Paris, France. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.