Subscribe
News

Billy Hinsche, longtime touring Beach Boys member, has died aged 70

He also performed as a member of '60s band Dino, Desi And Billy

By Jackson Langford
billy hinsche the beach boys dead 70
Billy Hinsche. Image: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Trending Now

Billy Hinsche, longtime touring member of The Beach Boys, has died. He was 70 years old.

Outside of touring with The Beach Boys, Hinsche performed as part of ’60s band Dino, Desi And Billy, alongside Desi Arnaz Jr. (son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) and Dean Paul Martin (son of Dean Martin).

His passing was confirmed by Arnaz Jr.’s sister, Lucie, who shared the news on Instagram.

Advertisement

“One of the finest humans, friends, storytellers and musicians, on the entire planet just went home to rest,” Arnaz wrote.

Arnaz confirmed that Hinsche’s cause of death was giant cell carcinoma, sharing that he was only diagnosed “a couple weeks ago” and that it “ravaged him like an out of control train”.

“He was Dino, Desi And Billy’s most talented member,” she continued. “He had never stopped working as a musician. Played with every incarnation of The Beach Boys for decades. And, during COVID, performed a wonderful show each and every week from his home in Henderson, NV.”

After thanking people for sending their thoughts and prayers during Hinsche’s illness, Arnaz said that his 95-year-old mother passed away within six hours of his own passing, while she was in hospice care.

Following his tenure with Dino, Desi And Billy, Hinsche joined The Beach Boys as a session musician and member of their touring unit in 1971. He spent six years with the band initially, appearing on all their albums from that period, before rejoining the band for 14 more years in 1982.

Advertisement

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love paid tribute to Hinsche on Twitter, writing: “We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday.

“We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor. Billy was a loving son to his mother Celia who incredibly passed Saturday as well.”

View some more tributes to Hinsche, including from fellow Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, below.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More