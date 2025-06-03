Big Thief have announced that their sixth studio album, Double Infinity, will be released by 4AD on September 5. Listen to first single and album opener “Incomprehensible” below:

Double Infinity was recorded last winter at the Power Station, New York City, by Dom Monks. Guest musicians on the record include Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery and Mikey Buishas.

The album will be released digitally and on cassette, CD, and standard black vinyl. Limited green and ‘Sparkle’ vinyl editions will be available via indie retailers and Big Thief/4AD webstores respectively. Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order here.

A1. Incomprehensible

A2. Words

A3. Los Angeles

A4. All Night All Day

A5. Double Infinity

B6. No Fear

B7. Grandmother [ft. Laraaji]

B8. Happy With You

B9. How Could I Have Known