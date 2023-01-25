Belle & Sebastian cancel North American tour due to Stuart Murdoch’s health

Belle & Sebastian have cancelled their upcoming American tour, citing Stuart Murdoch’s health.

ORDER NOW: Curtis Mayfield is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

The band announced details of the upcoming North American tour last October. They were due to kick off the tour in Mexico before heading to cities including Milwaukee, Detroit, Columbus, Toronto and finishing up in St. Louis and Kalamazoo.

Now, the band have released a statement saying that Murdoch had not yet recovered from an illness in late 2022.

Advertisement

The statement read: “Hi folks. It’s Stuart from Belle and Sebastian here. We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of our North American tour for 2023.

“As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022. While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.

“We had a great plan in place, to release our second LP in six months and hit America up again! While the record made it out, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer until we can tour it. We apologise again for the inconvenience we have caused you. Sincerely yours, Stuart.”

Thanks to everyone who bought tickets for the shows and for those of you who've reached out with love and support recently. We hope to be playing to you all soon. pic.twitter.com/Sjw7WL43S2 — belle & sebastian (@bellesglasgow) January 24, 2023

The affected dates are as follows:

APRIL

24 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Theatre Diana

25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Metropolitan Theatre

28 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

29 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

30 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

Advertisement

MAY

02 – Toronto, Ontario – History

03 – Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre

04 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

05 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

06 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

08 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

09 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

10 – Richmond, VA – The National

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

13 – St. Augustine, FL – Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

15 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

17 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

19 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Brewery (Outdoor)

Earlier this month, Belle & Sebastian announced details of a surprise new album, Late Developers and shared the single “I Don’t Know What You See In Me”. It’s the Scottish indie veterans’ 12th studio album and was released on January 13.

Belle & Sebastian are still set to embark on a UK tour this summer.