Belle & Sebastian announce 2022 UK and European tour dates

Belle & Sebastian have announced a UK and European tour for 2022.
The gigs will be the band’s first live shows since 2019, with the tour set to kick off in Aberdeen on January 31 next year.
Belle & Sebastian will make stops in Leicester, Cardiff, Brighton, Cambridge and more during their 2022 UK tour, which also includes a pair of dates at the Roundhouse in London.
Following the conclusion of the UK tour on February 21 in Motherwell, Belle & Sebastian will then head to the continent for a European tour which begins in Munich, Germany on April 11.
The band’s European tour will include visits in April 2022 to Italy, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, before concluding in Brussels on April 29.
You can see Belle & Sebastian’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.
January 2022
31 – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen
February 2022
1 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
3 – University Union Asylum, Hull
4 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
6 – Great Hall, Cardiff
7 – Academy, Manchester
9 – Olympia, Liverpool
10 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
11 – The Dome, Brighton
13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
14 – Roundhouse, London
15 – Roundhouse, London
17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
18 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
19 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
21 – Concert Hall, Motherwell
April 2022
11 – Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
12 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy
13 – Co-op de Mai, Clermont-Ferrand, France
14 – X-tra Limmathaus, Zurich, Switzerland
16 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany
17 – Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany
20 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
21 – Tradgarn, Gothenburg, Sweden
23 – Filadelfia, Stockholm, Sweden
24 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
26 – Tivoli Grote Zaal, Utrecht, Holland
27 – Casino de Paris, Paris, France
29 – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels, Belgium
Tickets for Belle & Sebastian’s upcoming UK and European tours go on general sale on Friday (June 18) at 10am BST / 11am CET, while a fan pre-sale for the UK shows begins on Wednesday (June 16) at 10am BST / 11am CET. Tickets will be available here.
Belle & Sebastian’s last release, the live album What to Look for in Summer, came out in December.