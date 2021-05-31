New documentary, The Beatles And India, set for autumn release

A new documentary detailing The Beatles’ time in India has been announced. Its release will come alongside a companion album that features notable Indian musicians interpreting Beatles tracks.

The Beatles And India features rare archival footage, recordings and photographs, eye-witness accounts and location shoots across India.

A statement about the film describes it as “the first serious exploration of how India shaped the development of the greatest ever rock band and their own pioneering role bridging two vastly different cultures”.

The film is directed by Ajoy Bose, who also wrote the book Across The Universe – The Beatles In India, with co-director Pete Crompton also serving as “cultural researcher”.

The documentary’s accompanying album, The Beatles And India: Songs Inspired By The Film, will feature interpretations, by contemporary Indian artists, of Beatles songs that they had been inspired to write from their time in India. The artists include Vishal Dadlani, Kissnuka, Benny Dayal, Dhruv Ghanekar, Karsh Kale, Anoushka Shankar, and Soulmate.

You can hear the lead single, a cover of “India, India“, below.

The documentary will premiere on June 6 at the BFI as part of the Tongues On Fire UK Asian Film Festival ahead of a full release in autumn.

See the full tracklist of the album below:

Tomorrow Never Knows – Kissnuka

Mother Nature’s Son – Karsh Kale / Benny Dayal

Gimme Some Truth – Soulmate

Across The Universe – Tejas / Maalavika Manoj

Everybody’s Got Something To Hide (Except Me And My Monkey) – Rohan Rajadhyaksha

I Will – Shibani Dandekar

Julia – Dhruv Ghanekar

Child Of Nature – Anupam Roy

The Inner Light – Anoushka Shankar / Karsh Kale

The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill – Raaga Trippin

Back In The USSR – Karsh Kale / Farhan Ahktar

I’m So Tired – Lisa Mishra

Sexy Sadie – Siddharth Basrur

Martha My Dear – Nikhil D’Souza

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) – Parekh & Singh

Revolution – Vishal Dadlani

Love You To – Dhruv Ghanekar

Dear Prudence – Karsh Kale / Monica Dogra

India, India – Nikhil D’Souza