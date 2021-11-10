Beach House announce new album Once Twice Melody and spring UK tour

Beach House have announced the release of a new album called Once Twice Melody as well as a spring UK and European tour.

The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – last released a full-length record in 2018 with 7. Their forthcoming eighth studio album will arrive on February 18 via Bella Union. It comes after Scally confirmed in September that a new record was on the way.

Produced entirely by Beach House themselves, Once Twice Melody was mixed by Alan Moulder, Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann. It was recorded at studios in Cannon Falls, Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Ahead of the 18-track LP’s physical release, Once Twice Melody will be presented in four chapters with lyric animations for each song. The first four-song chapter will be available on all streaming services at midnight EST on November 10. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Hello out there ❤️ We are very happy to announce our new album: ONCE TWICE MELODY. It’s an 18 song double album and we are releasing it in 4 Chapters over the next 4 months. Chapter One comes out tonight at Midnight (EST)

See the full tracklist and release schedule for the individual chapters below:

Chapter 1: November 10, 2021

1. “Once Twice Melody”

2. “Superstar”

3. “Pink Funeral”

4. “Through Me”

Chapter 2: December 8, 2021

5. “Runaway”

6. “ESP”

7. “New Romance”

8. “Over And Over”

Chapter 3: January 19, 2022

9. “Sunset”

10. “Only You Know”

11. “Another Go Around”

12. “Masquerade”

13. “Illusion Of Forever”

Chapter 4 (full album release): February 18, 2022

14. “Finale”

15. “The Bells”

16. “Hurts To Love”

17. “Many Nights”

18. “Modern Love Stories”

In addition to the album, Beach House have also announced a UK and European tour set to kick off in Dublin on May 21, taking in Glasgow, Manchester and London. It will finish in Copenhagen on June 9. The dates sit in the middle of a North American tour.

Tickets go on sale on November 19 at 10am local time here – see the UK and European dates below.

May 2021

21 – The National Stadium, Dublin

23 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

24 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

28 – De Roma, Antwerp

30 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

31 – L’Olympia, Paris

June 2021

2 – Paloma, Nimes

4 – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona

7 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne

8 – Columbiahalle, Berlin

9 – Falkoner Centre, Copenhagen

Beach House are already scheduled to perform at next summer’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona. They appear on the stellar line-up alongside the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala and Lorde.

Beach House will take to the stage on the first of two Primavera weekends in June 2022.

Earlier this year, the duo provided the soundtrack to a new short film called Marin’s Dreams.