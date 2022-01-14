BBC Four to air Ronnie Spector special on Friday

BBC Four has announced it will air a TV special tonight (January 14) honouring the late Ronnie Spector.

The ’60s icon and leader of The Ronettes died on Wednesday (January 12) at the age of 78 “after a brief battle with cancer”, her family confirmed in a statement.

“She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” Spector’s family wrote. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”

Advertisement

BBC Four is paying tribute to Spector by changing its schedule on Friday to air a programme titled Ronnie Spector At The BBC.

According to a press release, the 30-minute special will dig through the BBC archives to look back at Spector’s landmark musical achievements.

“This journey through the archives features Ronnie in her own words, discussing her life and career through the years,” the press release reads. “It also includes a selection of her incredible performances on BBC, including on Later… With Jools Holland, David Essex, The Old Grey Whistle Test and her most recent performance at Glastonbury Festival on the Park Stage in 2016.”

Ronnie Spector At The BBC airs on Friday (January 14) from 9pm to 9:30pm on BBC Four.

Tributes have poured in since news broke of Spector’s death. The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson wrote: “I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever.”

Advertisement

Steve Van Zandt added: “RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honour to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family.”

You can see more tributes to Spector here.