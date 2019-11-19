Subscribe
Baxter Dury announces new album, The Night Chancers

Watch a video for lead single, "Slumlord"

Sam Richards

Baxter Dury has announced that his new album The Night Chancers will be released by Heavenly on March 20.

The album was co-produced with longtime collaborator Craig Silvey, and was recorded at Hoxa studios in West Hampstead, London, in May 2019.

Watch a video for lead single “Slumlord” below:

The Night Chancers is about being caught out in your attempt at being free,” says Dury. “It’s about someone leaving a hotel room at three in the morning. You’re in a posh room with big Roman taps and all that, but after they go suddenly all you can hear is the taps dripping, and you can see the debris of the night is around you. Then suddenly a massive party erupts, in the room next door. This happened to me and all I could hear was the night chancer, the hotel ravers.”

Dury has also announced a European tour for the spring, dates below:

Apr 17 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Apr 18 Glasgow St Luke’s
Apr 19 Hebden Bridge Heavenly @ The trades Club
Apr 21 Cardiff Tramshed
Apr 22 London Kentish Town Forum
Apr 23 Birmingham Institute
Apr 24 Manchester Academy 2
Apr 25 Bristol SWX
Apr 26 Brighton Concorde 2
Apr 29 Paris Gaite Lyrique
Apr 30 Paris Gaite Lyrique
May 2 Brussels Les Nuits Botanique
May 3 Amsterdam Zonnehuis
May 4 Hamburg Mojo
May 5 Berlin Kesselhaus
May 6 Cologne Gebaude 9

