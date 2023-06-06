Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto has died, aged 83. She is best-known for her version of bossa nova standard “The Girl From Ipanema”, which became a big hit on the US and UK charts in 1964.

Born in Bahia but raised in Rio, Astrud Evangelina Weinert married bossa nova pioneer João Gilberto in 1959. She had no professional recording history when she was drafted in to sing an answering verse in English on João Gilberto’s version of Antônio Carlos Jobim’s song “The Girl From Ipanema”, for 1964’s Getz/Gilberto album. When a single version of that track was released featuring only Astrud’s vocals, she became a global star.

She followed up with a series of solo albums on Verve throughout the rest of the 1960s, including 1966’s Look To The Rainbow (arranged by Gil Evans) and 1969’s I Haven’t Got Anything Better To Do. Gilberto began writing her own songs for 1972’s Now, which featured Eumar Deodato, Airto Moreira and Billy Cobham.

Gilberto released her final album Jungle in 2002, the same year she was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame.

Stars paying tribute on social media included Stevie Van Zandt, who noted that Gilberto’s “beautiful natural untrained vocal genius and unplanned career would be profoundly influential”.