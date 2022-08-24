Arctic Monkeys announce new album, The Car

Arctic Monkeys have announced details of their new album, The Car.

ORDER NOW: Joni Mitchell is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

The band’s seventh studio album, The Car features ten new songs written by Alex Turner, produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.

The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the band’s official store. An exclusive, custard coloured LP will be available at independent record shops and HMV stores. The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally. You can pre-order the album here.

Advertisement

The tracklisting for The Car is:

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Sculptures Of Anything Goes

Jet Skis On The Moat

Body Paint

The Car

Big Ideas

Hello You

Mr Schwartz

Perfect Sense

The band will be playing the following headline and festival shows:

August

25 Rock En Seine, Paris, France

27 Reading Festival, UK

28 Leeds Festival, UK

September

1 Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

2 Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

4 Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

16 Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

18 Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US

Advertisement

November

4 Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

5 Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

8 Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

10 Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

12 Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

13 Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

15 Arena 1, Lima, Peru

17 Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

19 Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December

29 Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

31 Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia

January

2 Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

4 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

5 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

6 Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

8 Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

11 Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

14 The Domain, Sydney, Australia