All-star Jeff Beck tribute concerts to be held at the Royal Albert Hall

A pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts at the Royal Albert Hall – find all the details below.

The special shows are due to take place on May 22 and 23, and will “honour the memory and artistry” of Beck, who died suddenly on January 10 aged 78.

Eric Clapton is set to be joined at the gigs by a host of “colleagues and friends”, including Rod Stewart, John McLaughlin, Doyle Bramhall and Billy Gibbons. Also scheduled to appear are Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson from Jeff Beck’s live band.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Wednesday (March 15). A pre-sale goes live at the same time on Tuesday (March 14) – you can register for access here before 5pm GMT on Monday (March 13).

The final bill of participating artists will be revealed closer to the date of the performances. See the list of acts who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute shows below.

Doyle Bramhall

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr

Johnny Depp

Billy Gibbons

Imelda May

John McLaughlin

Robert Randolph

Olivia Safe

Rod Stewart

Joss Stone

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks