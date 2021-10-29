Subscribe
ABBA to retire after new VOYAGE album and live shows

The Swedish pop icons' new album arrives next week

By Rhian Daly
ABBA. Credit: Siegfried Pilz/United Archives via Getty Images

ABBA have said they will retire after releasing their new album VOYAGE and completing its accompanying live shows next year.

The Swedish pop icons will release their first studio album in 40 years next week (November 5), ahead of a series of “revolutionary” concerts in London in 2022.

Instead of the band members themselves performing, the gigs will see a “digital” version of the group take to the stage at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in May.

Speaking to The Guardian, the band’s Benny Andersson noted that he “never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again”, referring to an interview on Noel Edmonds’ Late Late Breakfast Show in 1982. “But I can tell you now: this is it,” he added. “This is it. It’s got to be, y’know.”

In the same interview, the band reflected on the reception to them in their home country of Sweden in the ’70s. “There was this progressive movement in music and we were the enemies,” Björn Ulvaeus explained.

“Personally I didn’t pay attention to all that – it didn’t mean shit to me, even if they hated us. Because we got so much response from the whole world. Right from the start, we had contemporary colleagues, musicians, who liked what we were doing.”

So far, ABBA have shared three previews of the forthcoming VOYAGE“I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, which were released together in September, and this month’s “Just A Notion”.

