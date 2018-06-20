Ethan Hawke's lonely priest struggles to find meaning in Paul Schrader's latest
Film
Whitney
Authorised documentary about the late singer
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
Superior doc about the esteemed musician
The Ciambra
Scorsese-produced coming of age story set in modern Italy
L’Amant Double
Ozon's steamy French psychodrama
On Chesil Beach
Potent adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel
DVD
Still On The Run: The Jeff Beck Story
Bio-doc can’t quite catch up with the elusive guitar legend
Bang! The Bert Berns Story
Colourful take on the short life of the classic songwriter and BANG! Records supremo
Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story
Giving a rock’n’roll alchemist his due
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
A love-in supreme: artful, official portrait of a jazz icon