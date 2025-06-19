There's a lot here, so I hope there'll be something for everyone. Some returning favourites - Steve Gunn, Cass McCombs, Margo Price, David Byrne - as well as some relative newcomers like Ethel Cain and Wednesday. Thanks to Sam for a bunch of suggestions, too.

While I’m here, a small plug for the new issue of Uncut which goes on sale tomorrow: Bruce, Sly, Neil, Scott, Wet Leg, Booker T, B-52s, Sade, Blondie, John Fogerty, Billy Idol, Caroline and plenty more.
I’m off to see Neil in Copenhagen on Sunday – very excited, as you’d imagine – so please come and say hi if you spot me. Man, that ‘Take America back’ t-shirt…
ETHEL CAIN
“Nettles”
[Daughters of Cain]
WEDNESDAY
Would Up Here (By Holdin On)”
[Dead Oceans]
STEVE GUNN
“Slow Singers On The Hill”
[Three Lobed Recordings]
CASS McCOMBS
“Peace”
[Domino]
DEAN JOHNSON
“Before You Hit the Ground”
[Saddle Creek]
KIM GORDON
“BYE BYE 25”
[Matador]
MARGO PRICE
“Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down”
[Loma Vista Recordings]
GRUFF RHYS
‘Chwyn Chwyldroadol!”
[Rock Action]
IRON & WINE
“Robin’s Egg”
[Bella Union]
MAVIS STAPLES
“Godspeed”
[Anti-]
FOUR TET
“Into Dust (Still Falling)”
[XL Recordings]
DAVID BYRNE
“Everybody Laughs”
[Matador]
DOT ALLISON
“Weeping Roses [Lomond Campbell remix]”
[Sonic Cathedral]
NOURA MINT SEYMALI
“Guéreh”
[Glitterbeat]
WHITE DENIM FEAT. PLANTOID
“Time The Avenger”
[Bella Union]
CARSON McHONE
“Winter Breaking”
[Merge]
CORY HANSON
“Lou Reed”
[Drag City]
WESTSIDE COWBOY
“Alright Alright Alright”
[Heist Or Hit / Nice Swan]
PALE BLUE EYES
“How Long Is Now (Richard Norris remix)”
[Broadcast Recordings]
THE DIASONICS
“Chickadee”
[Record Kicks]
POOR CREATURE
“All Smiles Tonight”
[River Lea]
GOAT GIRL
“Wasting (Chamber Ensemble)”
[Rough Trade]