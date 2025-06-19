There’s a lot here, so I hope there’ll be something for everyone. Some returning favourites – Steve Gunn, Cass McCombs, Margo Price, David Byrne – as well as some relative newcomers like Ethel Cain and Wednesday. Thanks to Sam for a bunch of suggestions, too.

While I’m here, a small plug for the new issue of Uncut which goes on sale tomorrow: Bruce, Sly, Neil, Scott, Wet Leg, Booker T, B-52s, Sade, Blondie, John Fogerty, Billy Idol, Caroline and plenty more.

Advertisement

I’m off to see Neil in Copenhagen on Sunday – very excited, as you’d imagine – so please come and say hi if you spot me. Man, that ‘Take America back’ t-shirt…

THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT STARS BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, SLY STONE, SCOTT WALKER, NEIL YOUNG, WET LEG, BLONDIE, BOOKER T, SADE AND MUCH MORE – CLICK HERE TO HAVE IT DELIVERED

ETHEL CAIN

“Nettles”

[Daughters of Cain]

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Would Up Here (By Holdin On)”

[Dead Oceans]

STEVE GUNN

“Slow Singers On The Hill”

[Three Lobed Recordings]

<a href="https://stevegunn.bandcamp.com/album/music-for-writers">Music for Writers by Steve Gunn</a>

CASS McCOMBS

“Peace”

[Domino]

DEAN JOHNSON

“Before You Hit the Ground”

[Saddle Creek]

<a href="https://deanjohnsongs.bandcamp.com/album/i-hope-we-can-still-be-friends">I Hope We Can Still Be Friends by Dean Johnson</a>

KIM GORDON

“BYE BYE 25”

[Matador]

MARGO PRICE

“Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down”

[Loma Vista Recordings]



<a href="https://margoprice.bandcamp.com/album/hard-headed-woman">Hard Headed Woman by Margo Price</a>

GRUFF RHYS

‘Chwyn Chwyldroadol!”

[Rock Action]



IRON & WINE

“Robin’s Egg”

[Bella Union]

<a href="https://ironandwine.bandcamp.com/track/robins-egg-feat-im-with-her">Robin's Egg (feat. I'm With Her) by Iron & Wine featuring I'm With Her & I'm With Her</a>

MAVIS STAPLES

“Godspeed”

[Anti-]



FOUR TET

“Into Dust (Still Falling)”

[XL Recordings]

<a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/track/into-dust-still-falling">Into Dust (Still Falling) by Four Tet</a>

DAVID BYRNE

“Everybody Laughs”

[Matador]

DOT ALLISON

“Weeping Roses [Lomond Campbell remix]”

[Sonic Cathedral]

<a href="https://dotallison.bandcamp.com/album/subconsciousology-lomond-campbell-remixes">Subconsciousology [Lomond Campbell remixes] by Dot Allison</a>

NOURA MINT SEYMALI

“Guéreh”

[Glitterbeat]

WHITE DENIM FEAT. PLANTOID

“Time The Avenger”

[Bella Union]

CARSON McHONE

“Winter Breaking”

[Merge]

CORY HANSON

“Lou Reed”

[Drag City]

WESTSIDE COWBOY

“Alright Alright Alright”

[Heist Or Hit / Nice Swan]

PALE BLUE EYES

“How Long Is Now (Richard Norris remix)”

[Broadcast Recordings]

<a href="https://paleblueeyesmusic.bandcamp.com/track/how-long-is-now">How Long Is Now by Pale Blue Eyes</a>

THE DIASONICS

“Chickadee”

[Record Kicks]

POOR CREATURE

“All Smiles Tonight”

[River Lea]

GOAT GIRL

“Wasting (Chamber Ensemble)”

[Rough Trade]