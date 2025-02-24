Much like Bob Dylan, Suzanne Vega came up through the Greenwich Village folk scene. And much like Dylan, she made her name by writing massively popular songs that brought societal issues to wider attention (see: “Luka”, a global Top 10 hit in 1987).

Advertisement

THE MARCH 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING WILCO, A FREE WILCO CD, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, PATTERSON HOOD, THE WHITE STRIPES AND MORE IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

The connections continue on Suzanne Vega’s forthcoming new album, which as she revealed to Uncut in our 2025 albums preview, contains a kind of answer song to Bob Dylan’s “I Want You”, written from the point of view of the chambermaid.

Her first album of original material in almost a decade is poised to be an eclectic collection. You may have already heard the excellent, dance-punky single “Rats”; but as Vega told us, “some songs are more classic rock’n’roll, there are a couple that are sort of folk-rocky, and a couple that are just plain folky. The other surprise is probably a song called ‘Love Thief’, which is almost like an R&B/Motown song.”

Advertisement

The album is due out in April, with a working title of Survival Of The Fittest. She’s also touring the US in March, with European dates to follow in the autumn.

But before that, Vega has kindly consented to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a songwriting grandmaster? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (March 3) and Suzanne will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.