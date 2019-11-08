Rickie Lee Jones on the music that shaped her: “I was enchanted!”

LEONARD BERNSTEIN

WEST SIDE STORY: THE ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK RECORDING

COLUMBIA, 1961



This was the record I played constantly from third grade on, and I memorised every single nuance of everything. I can still pretty much sing the whole soundtrack! I saw it and it made such big impact on me, so my parents got me the record the following Christmas, which I still own, with my name written on it – I was ‘Rick Jones’ then! The “Tonight” medley is so thrilling to me, I get goosebumps just thinking about. That’s my favourite one.

______________________

ROD STEWART

EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY

MERCURY, 1971



This was an impactful record. What was that voice that could barely sing, so hoarse? The music was an extension of what had been happening in England – it was mandolin, acoustic sounds – but it was more raucous, they’d brought a little bit of American blues into it. I know now it was always there in England, but from our point of view it was just being introduced into that folky fairy thing that even Led Zeppelin were doing for a while. I think this was a real cultural touchstone, as far as things becoming glam.

______________________

THE BEATLES/THE FOUR SEASONS

THE BEATLES VS THE FOUR SEASONS

VEE JAY, 1964



This features songs from the first album, like “Boys” and “Twist And Shout”, but the other disc was the fucking Four Seasons, which I never listened to. But I loved this Beatles album so much. For me, that time in Beatle life is the heart and soul of it. There’s something about the sound of this record that still gives me goosebumps. If I listen to “There’s A Place”, I can feel the sadness and poverty of their youth, I can smell it. Everybody in music knows that recordings capture a piece of our heart, and people who hear them hear the inexplicable – they can have a connection to musicians that’s so deep.

______________________

COLEMAN HAWKINS

THE HIGH AND MIGHTY HAWK

FELSTED, 1958



I found this in a Salvation Army pile of records. Who knows how long it had been there? I was 16, and I wanted to learn about this thing called jazz. I looked at the cover and thought, ‘That looks like jazz.’ So I took it home and it spoke to me like no other instrumental record [had done]. This guy on this saxophone… it almost sounded like my father when he sang, he has this slow vibrato that he puts at the ends of his phrases. I think the instrumentalists that play like singers are the greatest of all.