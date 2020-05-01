The 6th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Sorry it’s been so long since we last posted a Playlist – lots going on, as you can imagine. Anyway, here’s a selection of excellent new music — half of them from Bandcamp, who are today waiving their revenue share on all purchases. Lots to recommend from Craven Faults, Nathan Salsburg, Chris Forsyth, Joan Shelley and Jess Williamson. Also, Fripp’s splendid return to ambient soundscapes with the first instalment of his Music For Quiet Moments series. Dig in!

Should also say, here’s a hopefully helpful guide (should you need it) to reading Uncut during the current lockdown.

1.

ROBERT FRIPP

“Music For Quiet Moments 1 – Pastorale (Mendoza 3rd Jan 2007)”

(DGM)

2.

CRAVEN FAULTS

“Deipkier”

(Bandcamp)

3.

THOM YORKE

“Plasticine Figures”

(unreleased)

4.

NATHAN SALSBURG

“Landwerk 03”

(Bandcamp)

5.

SHAW & GROSSFELDT

“Klavier”

(Bandcamp)

6.

CHRIS FORSYTH

“Techno Top: Solar Live Vol 4, 9.27.19”

(Bandcamp)

7.

JOAN SHELLEY

“Bed In The River”

(Bandcamp)

8.

WILLIAM TYLER

“Flowers Of The Forest”

(Soundcloud)

9.

BON IVER

“PDLIF (Please Don’t Live In Fear”)

(directrelief.org)

10.

LUCY DACUS

“Tom Courtenay”

(Matador)

11.

JESS WILIAMSON

“Smoke”

(Bandcamp)

12.

DION

“Hymn To Him” with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

(Keeping The Blues Alive Records)