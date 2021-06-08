Subscribe
The 5th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

White Denim, Joan Shelley, Lump, Mega Bog, Matthew E White, Amiina and more

By Sam Richards

It’s been far too long since we’ve done one of these, a terrible oversight for which we apologise profusely. Hopefully this bumper crop of superb new tunes will help make up the shortfall.

As always, there’s a tonne of excellent new music here: a standalone single from the incomparable White Denim; Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg covering a song from the Superwolves album; Laura Marling at her poppiest; the returns of Matthew E White and Mega Bog; and plenty of lesser-known delights, including an astonishing performance from Korean duo Dal:um. Enjoy!

WHITE DENIM
“Crystal Bullets”
(English Mallard)

JOAN SHELLEY & NATHAN SALSBURG
“Watch What Happens”
(Drag City)

LUMP
“Climb Every Wall”
(Chrysalis/Partisan)

MEGA BOG
“Station To Station”
(Paradise Of Bachelors)

AMIINA
“Beacon”
(Amiina)

MODERN WOMAN
“Offerings”
(End Of The Road)

ORCHESTRE TOUT PUISSANT MARCEL DUCHAMP
“So Many Things (To Feel Guilty About)”
(Bongo Joe)

COTS
“Flowers”
(Boiled Records)

COCHEMEA
“Burning Plain”
(Daptone)

DAL:UM
“TAL”
(Glitterbeat)

BALIMAYA PROJECT
“Soninka/Patronba” (feat. Mariam Tounkara Koné)
(Jazz Re:Freshed)

MATTHEW E WHITE
“Genuine Hesitation”
(Domino)

CHORUSING
“Watching The Beams”
(Western Vinyl)

ELENA SETIÉN
“Unfamiliar Minds”
(Thrill Jockey)

PEGGY GOU
“Nabi (feat. OHHYUK)”
(Gudu)

SVEN WUNDER
“Prussian Blue”
(Piano Piano)

BADGE ÉPOQUE
“Galactic Whip”
(Telephone Explosion)

