The 5th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Hope you’re all keeping well and staying sane in these strange times. Thankfully, there’s still plenty of excellent new music around to lift our spirits. Rest assured that we’re continuing with our mission to collate and review the best of it for you, throughout the lockdown period – for information on how to keep reading Uncut, click here.

For now, here are the tunes that we’ve been enjoying while putting together the new issue, due out next week (April 16). New Aphex Twin! Angel Olsen goes disco! The return of Aksak Maboul! Plus Jeff Tweedy paying tribute to the late, great John Prine…

WOODS

“Strange To Explain”

(Woodsist)



PHOEBE BRIDGERS

“Kyoto”

(Dead Oceans)



JEFF TWEEDY

“Please Don’t Bury Me”



APHEX TWIN

“Tha2 [world scam mix]”



KATE NV

“Sayonara”

(RVNG Intl)



AKSAK MABOUL

“Tout A Une Fin/Everything Ends”

(Crammed Discs)



THE MAGNETIC FIELDS

“Kraftwerk In A Blackout”

(Nonesuch)



ONCE & FUTURE BAND

“Andromeda”

(Castle Face)



KAHIL EL’ZABAR’S SPIRIT GROOVE

“Songs Of Myself”

(Spiritmuse)

<a href="http://spiritgroove.bandcamp.com/album/kahil-elzabars-spirit-groove-ft-david-murray">Kahil El'Zabar's 'Spirit Groove' ft. David Murray by Kahil El'Zabar's Spirit Groove</a>

ANDREW TUTTLE

“Sun At 5 In 4161”

(Room40)



DAVE MILLER

“Fellow Man”

(Tompkins Square)

<a href="http://tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com/album/dave-miller">Dave Miller by Dave Miller</a>

SNOWGOOSE

“The Making Of You”

(Glass Modern)



GREG FOAT

“Nikinakinu”

(Strut)

<a href="http://strut.bandcamp.com/album/symphonie-pacifique">Symphonie Pacifique by Greg Foat</a>

ANGEL OLSEN

“All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)”

(Jagjaguwar)



FLOATING POINTS

“Bias (Mayfield Depot Mix)”

(Ninja Tune)

