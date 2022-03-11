The 2nd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2022

At times like these we can always take heart from the musical community, whether they are directly trying to raise money and awareness or simply putting more joy and understanding into the world. Belle And Sebastian’s new single “If They’re Shooting At You” (“…kid, you must be doing something right”) comes with a video created in collaboration with photographers covering the conflict in Ukraine. All income and royalties will go to the Red Cross/DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and you can also donate directly here.

This playlist includes some similarly emotional and thought-provoking new videos from the likes of Fantastic Negrito and El Khat; there are also people in horror film costumes dancing goofily on their patios. Plus terrific new tunes from The Black Keys, Gruff Rhys, Hannah Peel, Altin Gün, Spiritualized, Kevin Morby, Fatoumata Diawara, José González, Floating Points and lots, lots more…

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN

“If They’re Shooting At You”

(Matador)



THE BLACK KEYS

“Wild Child”

(Nonesuch)



FANTASTIC NEGRITO

“Oh Betty”

(Storefront Records)



SPIRITUALIZED

“The Mainline Song”

(Bella Union)



KEVIN MORBY

“This Is A Photograph”

(Dead Oceans)



OLIVER SIM

“Romance With A Memory”

(Young)



VEPS

“Ballerina (Norah)”

(Kanine)



ALTIN GÜN

“Badi Sabah Olmadan”

(Glitterbeat)



LALALAR

“Abla Deme Lazım Olur”

(Bongo Joe)



HANNAH PEEL & PARAORCHESTRA

“We Are Part Mineral”

(Real World)



FLOCK

“Expand”

(Strut)



JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

“El Invento (Sofia Kourtesis Remix)”

(City Slang)



FLOATING POINTS

“Vocoder”

(Ninja Tune)



FATOUMATA DIAWARA

“Yakandi”

(Google Arts & Culture)



TOMBERLIN

“Tap”

(Saddle Creek)



GRUFF RHYS

“People Are Pissed”

(Rough Trade)



EL KHAT

“La Sama”

(Glitterbeat)



JOHN CARROLL KIRBY

“Dawn Of New Day feat. Laraaji”

(Stones Throw)



THE UTOPIA STRONG

“Shepherdess”

(Rocket Recordings)

