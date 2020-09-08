Subscribe
Features

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

The Rolling Stones: “We started to feel the pressure”

The current issue of Uncut ladles out a tasty serving of Goats Head Soup
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Patti Smith: “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done”

She discusses her past, present and future in a new Uncut interview
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Prince

As you’ll read in our deluxe, fully-updated Ultimate Music Guide, in his lifetime Prince was an artist whose creativity...
Read more

You may have already seen today’s big news – there’s a new New Order song in the wild – though we’re equally excited by the returns of Gwenifer Raymond, Actress, Todd Rundgren (teaming up unexpectedly but seamlessly with rapper Narcy), Negativland and a whole new album-length EP from William Tyler.

Also on today’s agenda: underrated soul legends William Bell and Steve Arrington, molten freakouts from The Heliocentrics and Carlton Melton, plus Hot Chip covering The Velvet Underground. Meanwhile fans of lap steel-based bliss-outs are in for a treat…

NEW ORDER
“Be A Rebel”
(Mute)

Advertisement

LIRAZ
“Injah”
(Glitterbeat)

SKYWAY MAN
“Sometimes Darkness / Railroad / Sometimes Darkness Reprise”
(Mama Bird)

WILLIAM TYLER
“With News About Heaven”
(Merge)

RAF RUNDELL
“Monsterpiece”
(Heavenly)

STEVE ARRINGTON
“Make A Difference”
(Stones Throw)

TODD RUNDGREN AND NARCY
“Espionage”
(Cleopatra)

Advertisement

FELBM
“Filatelie”
(Soundway)

NEGATIVLAND
“Don’t Don’t Get Freaked Out”
(Seeland)

ACTRESS
“Walking Flames (feat Sampha)”
(Ninja Tune)

THE HELIOCENTRICS
“Devistation”
(Madlib Invazion)

CARLTON MELTON
“Waylay”
(Agitated)

GWENIFER RAYMOND
“Eulogy For Dead French Composer”
(Tompkins Square)

HELENA DELAND
“Truth Nugget”
(Luminelle)

NORTH AMERICANS
“Furniture In The Valley / Rivers That You Cannot See”
(Third Man Records)

MICHAEL SCOTT DAWSON
“London, 4am”
(We Are Busy Bodies)

BEN HARPER
“Inland Empire”
(Anti-)

SON LUX
“Only (Chasing You) [feat. William Bell]”
(City Slang)

ANA ROXANNE
“Suite Pour L’Invisible”
(Kranky)

HOT CHIP
“Candy Says”
(Late Night Tales)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.