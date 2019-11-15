Madness on their best albums: “We were full of ideas!”

Suggs and co recall One Step Beyond and more
KEEP MOVING
STIFF, 1984
Exhausted and running out of ideas, the band also had to contend with the departure of key songwriter, Mike Barson.
SUGGS: We had run out of ideas at that point. I wrote “Keep Moving” inspired by Spike Milligan in The Bed Sitting Room. It’s a post-apocalyptic setting and he’s in a hot air balloon with a loudhailer going “keep moving, keep moving”. I identified with that – the ridiculousness of where we were going. [Stiff label boss] Dave Robinson thought we should have an album cover to reflect the forthcoming Olympics, bonkers – although we all got a free pair of Nikes. You see photos of Mike at that point and he’s always covering his face, he’s just had enough of fame. Dave Robinson was a double-edged sword effect – because of him we had the success we did, but we were also burnt out. Stiff Records survived on a shoestring that required Madness hits to keep them going, we were tired.
FOREMAN: It was made under a cloud – when we were rehearsing Mike told us he was leaving the band. It wasn’t unexpected – he’d married and gone to Holland, I think he’d found it hard being the main songwriter all those years – plus I’d just really done him on Rise And Fall! The album was a bit of mess all round, it doesn’t seem complete to me. Suggs and Carl had both became more musical which was obviously a bonus, but I had some songs that wasted away in the cupboard because there was nobody to write lyrics to them. I think that was part of the problem after Mike left – not a balance of power but a balance of who does what.
______________________
MAD NOT MAD
ZARJAZZ, 1985
Without Barson, Madness faltered, unwisely embracing drum machines and harmonicas, and delivering a misjudged cover of Scritti Politti’s “The Sweetest Girl”.
SUGGS: This was Madness’s long delayed difficult second album. We didn’t have songs – we’d have been better to take a year off. “The Sweetest Girl” was my idea – let’s get really serious and take a song that we don’t even understand. The artwork was strange and the haircuts had got weird but I have no regrets. We were just doing the best we could, given the circumstances. It wasn’t all bad – “Uncle Sam” was a watershed – Sting said he liked it…
FOREMAN: We really wanted for direction, we’d gone right up our own arses. We’d parted company with Dave Robinson and Mike – both very strong people who gave the band direction. We had fun doing the songs but recording was a bit difficult – the technology, the drum machines and stuff swamped us. Clive Langer thought it was a great idea to get Judd Lander in to do the harmonica on “Yesterday’s Men” – he’d just been a big hit on “Karma Chameleon”. Lander was alright – but not on my song, I fought and fought not to have him! “Burning The Boats” was a really good demo – organic sounding – but there and elsewhere there was a failure to stay true to the original idea. Of all our albums, I think it’s dated the worst.