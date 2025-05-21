When is the end really ‘the end’…? For some bands, it seems, bowing out can be interpreted in many different ways, some more definitive than others. The original lineup of Black Sabbath are due to play their last ever concert in July, while a month later The Who embark on their final tour of America. But as Dead & Company attest, goodbyes are a tricky business: this latest iteration of the Grateful Dead stopped touring in 2023, yet at the time of writing are deep into their second residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

In this issue, Bill Ward, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, and Bobby Weir share their thoughts on their touring efforts going forward. Rest assured, though, it’s not time just yet for eulogies and prayers: these heroic, illustrious careers will continue for some time to come, although the exact details presently remain elusive. Weir certainly sees a busy future for his outfit, even if he’s no longer involved… “I had this dream a few years back now when we were all onstage with Dead & Company,” he tells us. “I looked across the stage and John Mayer’s hair was turning silver. I looked back and the drummers were a couple of kids who had been understudies. It panned back and it wasn’t me who was playing the guitar. That’s what I’m looking for, that’s where I wanna take this…”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a trove of previously unheard Nick Drake music shines compelling new light on one of music’s most beloved albums. Even Joe Boyd, the producer of Five Leaves Left, was initially dismissive that these new discoveries could increase our understanding of Drake’s debut. “I thought it was wonderful,” he confirms. “It’s very moving.”

‘The end’, it seems, is never really the end.

But there’s new beginnings, too, for Matt Berninger, Brian Eno, Natalie Bergman, Pulp and Alan Sparhawk alongside tales from Arthur Baker, warm recollections of Sharon Jones by the Dap-kings and wisdom from Peggy Seeger.

Advertisement

A lot, in other words.