How pedal steel upstart Spencer Cullum discovered bold new directions

“I’m not the biggest fan of Vegas,” says Spencer Cullum, hunched over his laptop high in a hotel over Nevada’s Sin City. “I’ve already seen two vehicles on fire from my window. One of them was a party bus in flames at 4am, right near a gas station! Downtown here is just crazy.”

Cullum, born and bred in Romford, Essex, is about to release his second album, Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection 2, a sublime set of eccentric folk and psychedelic exploration. Such music, however, doesn’t get your name in lights in Las Vegas alongside Adele and Penn & Teller: so right now Cullum is here as the pedal steel player for country blockbuster Miranda Lambert.

“She writes great songs,” he explains, “and she lets me play what I want, but it’s still bizarre, these massive crowds. It’s nice playing for a female country artist, though, because the crowd doesn’t go into that ‘bro country’ territory that seems to be taking over America.”

“It is a bit of an anomaly, isn’t it, Spencer in Las Vegas!” laughs BJ Cole, pedal steel maestro and something of a mentor to Cullum. “An ongoing gig with somebody like Miranda means you don’t have to look around for work too much – you can relax and do your own thing.”

Most of the time, then, Nashville-based Cullum is playing country music, but over the last few years he’s branched out with his more eccentric Coin Collection project. On their self-titled album and its follow-up, due in April, Cullum explores the pastoral psychedelia of Robert Wyatt and Kevin Ayers, and the more austere folk-rock of Fairport Convention, with a naïve and easy-going charm.

“This whole phase of my music is new to me,” he explains. “Writing songs with lyrics and doing – I don’t even like saying it! – the singer-songwriter thing, still feels uncomfortable. But I like that feeling of fear… I’ve had a lot of help from really good singer-songwriters in Nashville, like Andrew Combs and Caitlin Rose.”

Collaboration is key to the Coin Collection records, and Cullum has assembled a group of likeminded souls in East Nashville: Americana artists keen to explore stranger sounds away from their own careers and the pressures of the city’s ‘country machine’.

“Spencer is a magnet,” says Caitlin Rose. “There aren’t many people doing what he’s doing in Nashville, but there’s people who understand it. Sometimes I think Spencer is like this weird time-travelling spirit; I think that’s why a lot of what he does feels authentic. He’s not apeing anything, it’s more that he just embodies [the feel of classic records].”

