Alan Sparhawk, Matt Berninger, Nathan Salzburg, Witch, Peggy Seeger and more feature on our latest free Uncut CD.

The 15-track compilation, titled The New Sounds, showcases some of the month’s best music and comes with the Uncut dated July 2025.

ORDER A COPY FROM US HERE

1 Alan Sparhawk

Not Broken

We open with a mighty cut from Sparhawk’s second post-Low album, With Trampled By Turtles. Stately, poised and still earthy, it can’t help but recall his beloved former band, especially when his and Mimi Parker’s daughter Hollis chimes in on vocals..

2 BC Camplight

Where You Taking My Baby?

Brian Christinzio is going from strength to strength, and his seventh album A Sober Conversation is his deepest and most captivating yet. It’s all about contrasts: here, over a peppy, poppy slice of infectious power-pop, the Manchester-based American sings of confronting his abuser.

3 Matt Berninger

Bonnet Of Pins

Get Sunk is the second solo album from The National’s Berninger, and it finds him in typically arresting form. Here he’s channelling his most accessible side, following the vibes of The War On Drugs and Petty and the Heartbreakers back to the source of classic rock.

4 Peggy Seeger

Slow

Nearing 90, the legendary folk singer – and latterly songwriter – takes us through some of her pivotal albums in this issue. Here’s a track from her new LP, Teleology, her elegiac final album, released a mere 71 years after her debut.

5 Steve Queralt featuring Emma Anderson

Swiss Air

Swallow is the debut album from Ride bassist Queralt, and it powerfully demonstrates just how much of an impact he’s had on the group over the years. Most of the record is instrumental, but here Anderson, formerly of Lush, provides her usual magnetic vocals.

6 Nathan Salsburg

Ipsa Corpora (Excerpt)

The full piece from the stellar guitarist is 40 minutes long, but here’s a snippet of his first solo acoustic guitar record since 2018’s increasingly revered Third. He might have wanted to explore different and equally fertile pastures, but it’s also good to have him back on the solo six-string.

7 Poor Creature

The Whole Town Knows

A cover of an Irish country song performed by Ray Lynam and Philomena Begley, this trio – a collision of Lankum and Landless members – completely reinvent the original into a menacing, propulsive triumph. The group discuss their superb debut album, All Smiles Now, in this issue.

8 Natalie Bergman

Dance

Here’s a highlight from My Home Is Not In This World, the second album by Chicago’s Natalie Bergman, who found solace in the New Mexico desert to make this record. Head to the new issue for a full encounter with the songwriter, as she takes us through her incredible and tragic story.

9 Holden & Zimpel

Incredible Bliss

Synth maven James Holden is a reliably excellent sonic explorer, but he doesn’t always take the most obvious route. Here he’s made a record, The Universe Will Take Care Of You, with a Polish free-jazz clarinettist – but it’s as thrilling as it is out-there.

10 WITCH

Dancer On A Trip

Kings of Zamrock, the legendary group, aka We Intend To Cause Havoc, are back with a new album, Sogolo (‘Future’), led by original vocalist Jagari Chanda. He’s joined again by a band of fine young musicians, including Jacco Gardner on bass and production, and ’80s Witch mainstay Patrick Mwondela back on keys.

11 SG Goodman

Snapping Turtle

Planting By The Signs is the third album from the Kentucky singer and songwriter, and it expands her sound into the present and future as much as it digs back into the ancient folkways. Here’s a highlight from the record.

12 The Wildmans

Sometimes

Aila and Elisha Wildman are a Virginian brother/sister duo signed to the prestigious New West label. On their new album Longtime Friend they hone their old-time Appalachian folk chops and rambling Californian vibes on agile tracks like this.

13 Faun Fables

Widdershins

Dawn McCarthy and Nils Frykdahl present an epic 16 tracks on their new album Counterclockwise, roping in their kids on backing vocals and extra instrumentation. The result is proggy, folky, medieval and always a delight.

14 Tropical Fuck Storm

Teeth Marché

Fairyland Codex is the latest from the irreverent Australian art-rockers, still beating a path away from the ragged rock of Gareth Liddiard and Fiona Kitschin’s former band The Drones. The vibe now, especially on this cut, is far more playful and bold, reminiscent of Talking Heads, Devo and other new-wave adventurers.

15 North Mississippi Allstars

Preachin’ Blues

Luther and Cody Dickinson are back with Still Shakin’, an innovative celebration of their 25-year-old debut album Shake Hands With Shorty. If you’ve heard the Allstars you’ll know what to expect: that is, swamp-thick, thrilling, Southern rock’n’roll, here channelling a Robert Johnson blues.

