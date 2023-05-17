Uncut’s New Music Playlist for May 2023

It’s high time we shared with you some of the excellent new music we’ve been enjoying over the past few weeks – some of which we’ve written about at length in the new issue of Uncut, in all good newsagents now (or available to buy online here).

For your delectation: the swift return of new country royalty Margo Cilker, a brand new song from rediscovered cult figure Beverly Glenn-Copeland, reassuringly noisy stuff from QOTSA and King Gizzard, a new direction for Low’s Alan Sparhawk (as part of Damien), a Daft Punk rarity, Anohni and Califone back doing what they do best, a terrific Transatlantic powwow between Four Tet and William Tyler, and plenty more besides…

MARGO CILKER

“Lowland Trail”

(Fluff & Gravy)



PRETENDERS

“Let The Sun Come In”

(Parlophone)



BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND

“Africa Calling”

(Transgressive)



QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

“Emotion Sickness”

(Matador)



KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Gila Monster”

(KGLW)



ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS

“It Must Change”

(Rough Trade)



LEYLA McCALLA

“Freedom Is A Constant Struggle”

(Anti-)



BRIGID MAE POWER

“The Waterford Song”

(Fire)



DAMIEN

“Damien”

(Self-released)

<a href="https://marcgartman.bandcamp.com/track/damien">DAMIEN by DAMIEN</a>

CALIFONE

“Ox-Eye”

(Jealous Butcher)



THIS IS THE KIT

“More Change”

(Rough Trade)



GIRL RAY

“Up”

(Moshi Moshi)



RÓISÍN MURPHY

“The Universe”

(Ninja Tune)



DAFT PUNK

“Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) feat. Julian Casablancas+The Voidz”

(Columbia)



JOHN CARROLL KIRBY

“Oropendola”

(Stones Throw)



BCUC

“Millions Of Us Part 3”

(On The Corner)

<a href="https://bcuc.bandcamp.com/album/millions-of-us">Millions of Us by BCUC</a>

KIERAN HEBDEN & WILLIAM TYLER

“Darkness, Darkness”

(Psychic Hotline)

<a href="https://psychichotline.bandcamp.com/album/darkness-darkness-no-services">Darkness, Darkness / No Services by Kieran Hebden & William Tyler</a>

WHITELANDS

“Setting Sun (AR Kane Initiation Dub)”

(Sonic Cathedral)

<a href="https://whitelands.bandcamp.com/track/setting-sun-a-r-kane-initiation-dub-2">Setting Sun (A.R. Kane Initiation Dub) by Whitelands</a>

DELMER DARION

“Half Mile Down (ft. Slaughter Beach, Dog)”

(Practise Music)



NICOLE ATKINS & JIM SCLAVUNOS

“Strange Weather”

(Lowe Amusements)

<a href="https://jimsclavunos.bandcamp.com/album/strange-weather">Strange Weather by Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos</a>

MAYA ONGAKU

“Something In Morning Rain”

(Guruguru Brain)



BEN CHASNY & RICK TOMLINSON

“Waking Of Insects”

(VOIX)



CHOCOLATE HILLS

“Mermaids”

(Orbscure)

