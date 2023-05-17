Uncut’s New Music Playlist for May 2023

It’s high time we shared with you some of the excellent new music we’ve been enjoying over the past few weeks – some of which we’ve written about at length in the new issue of Uncut, in all good newsagents now (or available to buy online here).
For your delectation: the swift return of new country royalty Margo Cilker, a brand new song from rediscovered cult figure Beverly Glenn-Copeland, reassuringly noisy stuff from QOTSA and King Gizzard, a new direction for Low’s Alan Sparhawk (as part of Damien), a Daft Punk rarity, Anohni and Califone back doing what they do best, a terrific Transatlantic powwow between Four Tet and William Tyler, and plenty more besides…
MARGO CILKER
“Lowland Trail”
(Fluff & Gravy)
PRETENDERS
“Let The Sun Come In”
(Parlophone)
BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND
“Africa Calling”
(Transgressive)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
“Emotion Sickness”
(Matador)
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD
“Gila Monster”
(KGLW)
ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS
“It Must Change”
(Rough Trade)
LEYLA McCALLA
“Freedom Is A Constant Struggle”
(Anti-)
BRIGID MAE POWER
“The Waterford Song”
(Fire)
DAMIEN
“Damien”
(Self-released)
CALIFONE
“Ox-Eye”
(Jealous Butcher)
THIS IS THE KIT
“More Change”
(Rough Trade)
GIRL RAY
“Up”
(Moshi Moshi)
RÓISÍN MURPHY
“The Universe”
(Ninja Tune)
DAFT PUNK
“Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) feat. Julian Casablancas+The Voidz”
(Columbia)
JOHN CARROLL KIRBY
“Oropendola”
(Stones Throw)
BCUC
“Millions Of Us Part 3”
(On The Corner)
KIERAN HEBDEN & WILLIAM TYLER
“Darkness, Darkness”
(Psychic Hotline)
WHITELANDS
“Setting Sun (AR Kane Initiation Dub)”
(Sonic Cathedral)
DELMER DARION
“Half Mile Down (ft. Slaughter Beach, Dog)”
(Practise Music)
NICOLE ATKINS & JIM SCLAVUNOS
“Strange Weather”
(Lowe Amusements)
MAYA ONGAKU
“Something In Morning Rain”
(Guruguru Brain)
BEN CHASNY & RICK TOMLINSON
“Waking Of Insects”
(VOIX)
CHOCOLATE HILLS
“Mermaids”
(Orbscure)