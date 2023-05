Uncut’s New Music Playlist for May 2023

It’s high time we shared with you some of the excellent new music we’ve been enjoying over the past few weeks – some of which we’ve written about at length in the new issue of Uncut, in all good newsagents now (or available to buy online here).

For your delectation: the swift return of new country royalty Margo Cilker, a brand new song from rediscovered cult figure Beverly Glenn-Copeland, reassuringly noisy stuff from QOTSA and King Gizzard, a new direction for Low’s Alan Sparhawk (as part of Damien), a Daft Punk rarity, Anohni and Califone back doing what they do best, a terrific Transatlantic powwow between Four Tet and William Tyler, and plenty more besides…

MARGO CILKER

“Lowland Trail”

(Fluff & Gravy)



Advertisement

PRETENDERS

“Let The Sun Come In”

(Parlophone)



BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND

“Africa Calling”

(Transgressive)



QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

“Emotion Sickness”

(Matador)



KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Gila Monster”

(KGLW)



ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS

“It Must Change”

(Rough Trade)



LEYLA McCALLA

“Freedom Is A Constant Struggle”

(Anti-)



Advertisement

BRIGID MAE POWER

“The Waterford Song”

(Fire)



DAMIEN

“Damien”

(Self-released)

DAMIEN by DAMIEN

CALIFONE

“Ox-Eye”

(Jealous Butcher)



THIS IS THE KIT

“More Change”

(Rough Trade)



GIRL RAY

“Up”

(Moshi Moshi)



RÓISÍN MURPHY

“The Universe”

(Ninja Tune)



DAFT PUNK

“Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) feat. Julian Casablancas+The Voidz”

(Columbia)



JOHN CARROLL KIRBY

“Oropendola”

(Stones Throw)



BCUC

“Millions Of Us Part 3”

(On The Corner)

Millions of Us by BCUC

KIERAN HEBDEN & WILLIAM TYLER

“Darkness, Darkness”

(Psychic Hotline)

Darkness, Darkness / No Services by Kieran Hebden & William Tyler

WHITELANDS

“Setting Sun (AR Kane Initiation Dub)”

(Sonic Cathedral)

Setting Sun (A.R. Kane Initiation Dub) by Whitelands

DELMER DARION

“Half Mile Down (ft. Slaughter Beach, Dog)”

(Practise Music)



NICOLE ATKINS & JIM SCLAVUNOS

“Strange Weather”

(Lowe Amusements)

Strange Weather by Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos

MAYA ONGAKU

“Something In Morning Rain”

(Guruguru Brain)



BEN CHASNY & RICK TOMLINSON

“Waking Of Insects”

(VOIX)



CHOCOLATE HILLS

“Mermaids”

(Orbscure)