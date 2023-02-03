The 1st Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2023

Slightly later than I’d like, but welcome to our first playlist of 2023. I guess one advantage to having this a little delayed is there’s more to include – so hopefully you’ll find plenty of new music to your tastes. You’ll notice that I’ve included two tracks by Brown Spirits, a trio from Australia who are channeling Can and Hawkwind vibes. So far, they’re released two rare-as-hens-teeth 7″s on Soul Jazz. I gather there’s an album coming, so I’ll let you know more on that as and when.
Otherwise, it’s a welcome return to the playlist for Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble and North Americans back – we’ve previewed new tracks from both of them on this site recently. I’ve been playing both of their new albums for a while and they provided plenty of spiritual sustenance during a particularly long and wearying January. I’ve also included Kassi Valazza‘s “Watching Planes Go By”, which some of you may recognise from our current Sounds Of The New West Volume 6 covermount – she’s terrific, in a Paisley Underground meets Jefferson Airplane way, and you can be sure to read more about her very soon in Uncut.
Lots of other great stuff besides – Sam Burton, Trees Speak, Steve Gunn & David Moore, so without further do: dig in!
BROWN SPIRITS
“Space Race”
[Soul Jazz]
BROWN SPIRITS
“Dead End Exits”
[Soul Jazz]
NORTH AMERICANS
“Classic Water”
[Third Man Records]
JANA HORN
“After All This Time”
[No Quarter]
ROB MAZUREK – EXPLODING STAR ORCHESTRA
“Future Shaman”
[International Anthem]
ELIJAH MCLAUGHLIN ENSEMBLE
“Headwaters”
[Astral Spirits]
KASSI VALAZZA
“Watching Planes Go By”
[Loose]
SISSOKO SEGAL PARISIEN PEIRANI
“Banja”
[NØ FØRMAT!]
STEVE GUNN & DAVID MOORE
“Over The Dune”
[RVNG INTL]
ROSE CITY BAND
“Chasing Rainbows”
[Thrill Jockey]
TREES SPEAK
“Sospetto”
[Sounds Of The Universe]
BOBBY LEE
“Reds For a Blue Planet”
[Tompkins Square]
SAM BURTON
“Maria”
[Partisan]
BOYGENIUS
“$20”
[Interscope]