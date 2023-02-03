The 1st Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2023

Slightly later than I’d like, but welcome to our first playlist of 2023. I guess one advantage to having this a little delayed is there’s more to include – so hopefully you’ll find plenty of new music to your tastes. You’ll notice that I’ve included two tracks by Brown Spirits, a trio from Australia who are channeling Can and Hawkwind vibes. So far, they’re released two rare-as-hens-teeth 7″s on Soul Jazz. I gather there’s an album coming, so I’ll let you know more on that as and when.

Otherwise, it’s a welcome return to the playlist for Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble and North Americans back – we’ve previewed new tracks from both of them on this site recently. I’ve been playing both of their new albums for a while and they provided plenty of spiritual sustenance during a particularly long and wearying January. I’ve also included Kassi Valazza‘s “Watching Planes Go By”, which some of you may recognise from our current Sounds Of The New West Volume 6 covermount – she’s terrific, in a Paisley Underground meets Jefferson Airplane way, and you can be sure to read more about her very soon in Uncut.

Lots of other great stuff besides – Sam Burton, Trees Speak, Steve Gunn & David Moore, so without further do: dig in!

ORDER NOW: Curtis Mayfield is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

BROWN SPIRITS

“Space Race”

[Soul Jazz]

BROWN SPIRITS

“Dead End Exits”

[Soul Jazz]

NORTH AMERICANS

“Classic Water”

[Third Man Records]

JANA HORN

“After All This Time”

[No Quarter]

<a href="https://janahorn.bandcamp.com/album/the-window-is-the-dream">The Window Is The Dream by Jana Horn</a>

ROB MAZUREK – EXPLODING STAR ORCHESTRA

“Future Shaman”

[International Anthem]

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/lightning-dreamers">Lightning Dreamers by Rob Mazurek – Exploding Star Orchestra</a>

ELIJAH MCLAUGHLIN ENSEMBLE

“Headwaters”

[Astral Spirits]

<a href="https://aelijahmclaughlinensemble.bandcamp.com/album/iii">III by Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble</a>

KASSI VALAZZA

“Watching Planes Go By”

[Loose]

SISSOKO SEGAL PARISIEN PEIRANI

“Banja”

[NØ FØRMAT!]

STEVE GUNN & DAVID MOORE

“Over The Dune”

[RVNG INTL]

<a href="https://stevegunn.bandcamp.com/album/reflections-vol-1-let-the-moon-be-a-planet">Reflections Vol. 1: Let the Moon Be a Planet by Steve Gunn & David Moore</a>

ROSE CITY BAND

“Chasing Rainbows”

[Thrill Jockey]

<a href="https://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/garden-party">Garden Party by Rose City Band</a>

TREES SPEAK

“Sospetto”

[Sounds Of The Universe]

BOBBY LEE

“Reds For a Blue Planet”

[Tompkins Square]

<a href="https://tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com/track/reds-for-a-blue-planet">Reds for a Blue Planet by Bobby Lee</a>

SAM BURTON

“Maria”

[Partisan]

BOYGENIUS

“$20”

[Interscope]