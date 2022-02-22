The 1st Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2022

Apologies – we’ve been a little preoccupied with putting together something special for our 300th issue next month, hence the lack of new music playlists this year so far. But hopefully this bumper selection makes up for it.

Behold, exciting new stuff from Fontaines DC, Aldous Harding, Cowboy Junkies, The Smile and The Weather Station – all of whom you can read about in the current issue of Uncut, in shops now.

There are also early sighters for new albums from Kurt Vile, Daniel Rossen, Rolling Blackouts CF and Hannah Peel, who we’ve just been chatting to for the following issue. Plus the raucous return of The Afghan Whigs and a tonne of other great music that’s been helping us through the storms. Welcome, belatedly, to our world…

Advertisement

FONTAINES DC

“I Love You”

(Partisan)



KURT VILE

“Like Exploding Stones”

(Verve/Virgin)



OUMOU SANGARÉ

“Sarama”

(World Circuit)



THE SMILE

“The Smoke”

(XL)



THE AFGHAN WHIGS

“I’ll Make You See God”

(Royal Cream/BMG)



JO SCHORNIKOW

“Visions”

(Keeled Scales)



Advertisement

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

“The Way It Shatters”

(Sub Pop)



RUBBER OH

“Nothing”

(Rocket Recordings)



MDOU MOCTAR

“Nakanegh Dich”

(Matador)



CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL

“Banza Banza”

(Crammed Discs)



ALDOUS HARDING

“Lawn”

(4AD)



COWBOY JUNKIES

“Five Years”

(Proper Records)



DANIEL ROSSEN

“Unpeopled Space”

(Warp)



THE WEATHER STATION

“Endless Time”

(Fat Possum)



PASTOR CHAMPION

“I Just Want To Be A Good Man”

(Luaka Bop)



TOMBERLIN

“Happy Accident”

(Saddle Creek)



COLA

“So Excited”

(Fire Talk)



YE VAGABONDS

“Blue Is The Eye”

(River Lea)



LEYLA McCALLA

“Vini Wè”

(Anti-)



NAIMA BOCK

“Every Morning”

(Sub Pop)



TOM ROGERSON

“Chant”

(Western Vinyl)



HANNAH PEEL & PARAORCHESTRA

“The Unfolding”

(Real World)



ŠIROM

“Grazes, Wrinkles, Drifts Into Sleep”

(Glitterbeat)

