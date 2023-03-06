Send us your questions for Natalie Merchant!

April 14 marks the release of Natalie Merchant’s new album, Keep Your Courage – her ninth solo album and her first of all-new material since 2014’s self-titled effort.

It’s a typically edifying Merchant release, her wise lyrics and compassionate vocals complemented by rich orchestral arrangements and intriguing collaborations with the likes of singer Abena Koomson-Davis, Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Celtic folk group Lúnasa.

There’s a big US theatre tour starting in April too. But before that, Merchant has kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers, for our next Audience With feature. So what do you want to ask the singer, songwriter, activist, teacher, former Maniac, one of America’s most original voices and the woman who politicised Michael Stipe? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday March 13 and Natalie will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.