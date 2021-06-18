Send us your questions for Mercury Rev

From 1991’s intoxicatingly strange debut Yerself Is Steam and the gorgeously whacked-out single “Car Wash Hair”, to 2019’s reimagining of Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete, Mercury Rev have pursued their unique vision of fantastical, psychedelic Americana.

Pianos have been dismantled, “wave accumulators” have been built, Radio 1 playlists have been breached – “The Dark Is Rising” was a UK Top 20 single in 2002! – and members have come and gone, mingling with auspicious cameos from the likes of Alan Vega, Hope Sandoval and Levon Helm. But throughout it all, Mercury Rev have been held together by the inspired creative partnership of Jonathan Donohue and Sean “Grasshopper” Mackowiak.

Now, to mark the deluxe 5xCD reissue of 2008’s Snowflake Midnight on Cherry Red, the duo have agreed to take questions from you, the Uncut readers, for our next ‘Audience With’ feature.

Advertisement

So what do you want to ask Mercury Rev? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (June 21) and Jonathan and Grasshopper will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.