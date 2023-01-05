Send us your questions for Mark Eitzel!

Johnny Mathis may have once supposedly advised him to disappear in the silk and amphetamine, but thankfully for us Mark Eitzel stuck to his guns, continuing to question himself and the world in that lush, browbeaten baritone.

Since dissolving American Music Club for a second time in 2010, Eitzel has gone on to release some of his finest solo work on albums such as Don’t Be A Stranger and Hey Mr Ferryman. He’s also diversified into musicals: Cornelia Street, his third collaboration with writer Simon Stephens, is about to begin a run at New York’s Atlantic Theater.

And as he readies a new solo album for release in late 2023 or early 2024, Eitzel will visit the UK and Europe for a solo acoustic tour this March, click the links below for tickets:

Advertisement

March 9 Hebden Bridge – Trades Club

March 10 London – St Pancras Old Church – two shows!

March 12 Hassocks – Mid Sussex Music Hall

March 16 Antwerp, BE – Djingel Djangel

But before all that, he’s kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a master of finely-wrought melancholia? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (January 9) and Mark will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.