Jim Keltner may well be the most storied session drummer alive today. Indeed, even to call him a session musician undersells the key role he’s played on records by Bob Dylan, Neil Young, George Harrison, John Lennon, Ry Cooder, Steely Dan, Carly Simon, Richard Thompson, Eric Clapton, Roy Orbison and hundreds more.

He was part of Joe Cocker’s infamous Mad Dogs & Englishmen jaunt, he joined Booker T & The MG’s when they toured with Neil Young, he was Buster Sidebury in the Traveling Wilburys, and he was behind the kit for massive reunion tours by Simon & Garfunkel and CSNY.

Now, fresh from a stint on Bob Dylan’s Rough & Rowdy Ways tour, he’s kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask the drummer who’s seen it all? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (February 24) and Jim will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.