Send us your questions for Cat Power

On January 14, Chan Marshall AKA Cat Power will release a new collection of other people’s songs, entitled simply Covers.

Completing a trilogy that began with 2000’s The Covers Record and continued through 2008’s Jukebox, it’s her most personal selection of covers to date, with songs such as Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You”, The Replacements’ “Here Comes A Regular” and Bob Seger’s “Against The Wind” referencing particular people and times in her life.

Hear Cat Power tackle The Pogues’ “A Pair Of Brown Eyes” and Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” here – and watch a video of her performing “Pa Pa Power” (originally by Ryan Gosling’s band Dead Man’s Bones) below:

Advertisement

Covers also features a new version of her own song “Hate”, reworked as “Unhate”: “We all have bad days,” says Marshall. “We all have shit, trauma, something. There are times when you feel like that. But I needed to make it right.”

So while she’s in retrospective mode, now’s the time to ask her anything you’d like to know for our next Audience With feature. Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday November 8 and Chan will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.