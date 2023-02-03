Send us your questions for Captain Sensible!

The Damned have announced that their new album Darkadelic – their first since 2018’s Evil Spirits – will be released by EarMusic on April 28. The album was recorded by the current line-up of Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Paul Gray and Monty Oxymoron, with William Granville-Taylor replacing Pinch on drums.

You can pre-order Darkadelic here and watch a video for lead single “The Invisible Man” below:

The punk survivors have also just added a second Alexandra Palace date to their upcoming European tour running throughout March and April – you can buy tickets for that and peruse the rest of their dates here.

But first! The band’s irrepressible bassist-turned-guitarist Captain Sensible has kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers, for our next Audience With interview. So what would you like to ask a beret-sporting, chart-topping, flower-dispensing punk legend? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (Feb 6) and Captain will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.