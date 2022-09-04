Spotted at End Of The Road Festival 2022!

It’s been a weird, wonderful and occasionally wild

weekend. Here’s a selection of curious happenings and colourful characters that have made us smile while wandering the End Of The Road site…

** Best music nerd stage bantz? Ryley Walker, natch: “We’ve only been listening to late 80s ECM records – I should technically have a bald ponytail by now”

** Hearty co-sign for Bristol Beer Factory’s Satisfaction ale. Who says you can’t get no? And served by a Deadhead who survived Bickershaw 1972…

Advertisement

** Kudos to the grey-bearded gent in a mirrorball helmet, kindly enhancing everyone’s disco experience in the Somerset Cider Bus tent (big tune: Soulwax’s “NY Excuse”)

** Best wig? It’s a close-run thing but surely taken by the guy in a mohawk made of green carpet

** Not just peacocks but… baby peacocks! And a parrot!

** A woman live-painting The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman during her Uncut Q&A. Please send us the finished picture…

** Lunchtime pop bingo for the under 10s. Surely they know “Come On Eileen”?

** Why are a crowd of people gathered in the woods chanting “Stick, stick, stick”? It’s the stick competition of course! Prizes for the longest, sturdiest… and stickiest

Advertisement

** Uncut’s very own Laura Barton and Michael Hann absolutely crushing it at Saturday night’s Silent Disco: “Sabotage“! “Back In Black“! “Cannonball“! Give these people a Fabric residency

** Overheard from a nearby tent: “It’s terrible – we’re having to drink instant coffee!”

** There really is a group of people roaming the festival site with rock wigs and video cameras, trying to recreate Wayne’s World. Cassandra Jenkins wants in

** Not enough disco or UK garage on the bill for your liking? Just head to the Two Tribes barbecue area, the brilliantly incongruous festival within a festival

Catch up with the rest of Uncut’s End Of The Road 2022 coverage here:

Khruangbin, Sudan Archives: End Of The Road Festival 2022 – Day 1

Black Midi Q&A: End Of The Road Festival 2022 – Day 2

Naima Bock, James Yorkston, Black Midi: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 2

Tinariwen, Fleet Foxes, Beak: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 2

The Weather Station Q&A: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 3

The Magnetic Fields, Kevin Morby: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 3

Pixies, Margo Cilker, The Weather Station: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 3

Kurt Vile Q&A: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 4

Yard Act, Bright Eyes: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 4

Aldous Harding, Ryley Walker, Cassandra Jenkins: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 4